Look Back ...to better prospects for a training center at fort, 1997

July 16, 1947, in The Star: A prominent advertisement invites everyone to the grand opening of Calhoun Butane Propane Gas & Supplies on July 18 at the junction of Gadsden Highway and Saks School. Also this date: The contract for construction of the dam at the Girl Scout camp has been let to W. B. Scarbrough of Choccolocco, said Mrs. L. G. Prentice, chairman of the dam committee. The work has started and will be completed within three months – in time for the winter rains to help fill it up. The dam will be about 340 feet long and 20 feet across the top. Additionally: In a busy and crowded Anniston City Commission meeting yesterday, where the primary topic was again the operation of Anniston Memorial Hospital, one suggestion was that the commissioners consider turning over the city hospital to the Catholics for administration. Commissioner Sam Street replied that he thought that was a reasonable request.
July 16, 1997, in The Star: Prospects for a proposed counterterrorism training center at Fort McClellan became a little brighter yesterday as the Senate Appropriations Committee approved $2 million to set up a one-year demonstration program to train firefighters at the fort. The committee would give the funds to the Justice Department to operate the test program.