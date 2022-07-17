Look Back ... to better electrical service in Oxford, 1947

July 17, 1947, in The Star: The superintendent of Anniston Memorial Hospital, O. G. Dickenson, submitted his resignation yesterday to take effect on Aug. 25. Duke Logan, chairman of the hospital’s board of trustees, said, “The board regrets that Mr. Dickenson feels it necessary to sever connections with the hospital.” Also this date: Yesterday at her home at 1729 Quintard Avenue, Miss Betty Sue Gurley entertained with a morning party in honor of Miss Harriette Evans, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Dwight L. Evans, who will soon become the bride of John Edward Ford. Additionally: Alabama Power Company will be improving the electrical distribution system in Oxford and vicinity to strengthen the system and make service more reliable, it was announced today. Work began in early June to provide 4,000-volt primary electrical circuits in place of the 2,300-volt circuits throughout the Oxford area.
July 17, 1997, in The Star: Gene Cornett is stepping down after 22 years serving as the director of the Anniston Parks and Recreation Department. He’ll take a similar job in East Point, Ga., an Atlanta suburb. Cornett was the department’s first staff director; it had previously been run by a city-appointed board. Leaving behind an annual salary of $52,500, Cornett should receive about $32,300 a year in retirement benefits from the state. He has worked a total of 32 years on public payrolls.