Look Back … to beef and pork in short supply at local butcher shops, 1946

Sept. 10, 1946, in The Star: Addressing a student convocation which marked the fall opening of Jacksonville State Teachers College, governor nominee James E. Folsom this morning reasserted his pledge to seek an $1,800-per-year minimum salary for Alabama schoolteachers. “Until we have such a minimum, we’re not going to have the kind of educational system Alabama needs,” Folsom declared, warning that the state’s educational system was in danger because of the lack of qualified teachers. [The figure Folsom cited was minimal even then. It was the equivalent to about $24,000 in current dollars, according to an inflation calculator at bls.gov.] Also this date: Fish, poultry and cold cuts made up Anniston menus today as housewives found butcher shops bare of meat; price ceilings applied to beef and pork today for the first time since June 30, when the original federal price control act expired. Meat which was plentiful in stores here — albeit at premium prices — from the lifting of the ceilings June 30 until several days ago, simply could not be found. Bare counters were reminiscent of the shortages apparent after rationing was abolished.
Sept. 10, 1996, in The Star: Phone lines and doorbells are working overtime in Piedmont as the six candidates in three runoff races head for the final stretch before the Sept. 17 elections. George Hendrix, 73, and Bill Baker, 46, square off in the mayor’s race, John Henry Richardson will face incumbent John Lawrence for Council Seat 1, and either Charles Ivey or incumbent Jerome Wilson will claim Council Seat 7. Also this date: Farley Moody Galbraith recently cut a figurative ribbon to open “NatureSpace: Beyond My Backyard,” the discovery room which opened a few days ago at the Anniston Museum of Natural History. The discovery room is named in honor of Mrs. Galbraith, a generous contributor to the museum’s mission.