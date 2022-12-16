Look Back ... to Bear Bryant's visit to Anniston, 1947

Dec. 16, 1947, in The Star: Paul “Bear” Bryant, head coach of the University of Kentucky, gave the Anniston Quarterback Club a lesson on the modern T-formation during the club’s second annual banquet last night at Anniston Country Club. The Wildcat coach, now under a ten-year contract, explained the reasons for the change from the old Alabama system used last season to the modern “T.” Bryant played and coached under Frank Thomas with the Alabama system, but decided the “T” would work better for his Wildcats during the past fall season. Football is becoming more specialized, Bryant said during his entertaining speech, citing the fundamental reason why the T-formation is now his preference. Also this date: The San Antonio Symphony Orchestra, director by the renowned conductor Max Reiter, will be heard in concert at Anniston High School’s auditorium under the auspices of the Knox Music Club. Additionally: According to a wide-ranging government survey, the typical city-dwelling family of four needs to spend at least $3,000 a year to maintain a “modest but adequate” standard of living according to June 1947 prices. The full spending range estimated for the theoretical family — two parents (husband works, wife does not), two children — varied from city to city, with $3,004 being the minimum and $3,458 the maximum. Birmingham was part of the 34-city survey, and its cost was $3,251. Atlanta was a little cheaper, at $3,150.
Dec. 16, 1997, in The Star: Law enforcement agents confiscated dozens of what they said were illegal gambling machines and other gaming equipment yesterday in a raid of 16 establishments from Anniston to Gadsden. Bars, pawn shops and a fraternal organization were raided. Also this date: Unable to reach a consensus on which government will back redevelopment at Fort McClellan, Calhoun County’s elected leaders have asked someone else to try in their behalf. That was the major decision reached yesterday by the Council of Elected Leaders, which asked the Fort McClellan Development Commission to make a recommendation.