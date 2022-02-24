Look Back ... to basketball tournament time, 1947

Feb. 24, 1947, in The Star: Six Calhoun County basketball teams are packing their bags for the annual Sixth District Basketball Tournament which begins in Gadsden on the afternoon of the 26th. Four of those teams have been given an inside chance to bring back the trophy that has symbolized basketball superiority across eight counties for the past 22 years. Four teams from Calhoun County alone – Anniston, Oxford, Piedmont and Jacksonville – rank in the top eight.
Feb. 24, 1997, in The Star: Joe Langston, a former news anchor for a Birmingham TV station and now a journalism instructor, said Anniston-area viewers can’t expect Birmingham stations to cover northeast Alabama the way WHMA TV-40 (later WJSU), did when it was based in downtown Anniston. Seeking better ratings, a big-city station will spend the bulk of its news resources where the most eyeballs are. Still, the three major stations –- ABC 33/40, WVTM-13 and Fox 6 -– are making use of new or existing office space to get segments on the air concerning this section of the state. WVTM has built a studio at Lyric Square, 33/40 has remodeled its Anniston studio, and Fox 6 will continue to use the Anniston studio it’s maintained for several years.