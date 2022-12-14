Look Back ... to Baptists' plans for Shocco Springs, 1947

Dec. 14, 1947, in The Star: The executive board of the Alabama Baptist Convention has approved the purchase of Shocco Springs near Talladega as a state Baptist assembly site. Meeting in Montgomery yesterday, the board appointed a three-man committee to begin negotiations with the owner and work out details regarding the purchase price. Pat Robinson, a Pell City banker, is one of the three on the committee. Also this date: The 415 employees of the Profile Cotton Mills in Jacksonville will receive a Christmas bonus amounting to three percent of their entire gross earnings for the year, said the mills’ general manager, Henry Miller. The bonuses totaling about $25,000 will be issued to the Profile employees Dec. 19. The Profile Mills, now owned by a group of New York businessmen, have increased employees’ wages 19 percent in the past seven months.
Dec. 14, 1997, in The Star: When the Army held an open house last week to explain its desire to bring non-stockpile chemical weapons to Anniston Army Depot, it provided everything from a voluminous study on the program to cookies and soft drinks for visitors. But its efforts to calm public concerns failed in one key respect: The officer who knows the most about the non-stockpile program wasn’t there to answer questions. The reason is he was following orders: The Pentagon told him to stay in Maryland for other work related to the program.