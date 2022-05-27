Look Back … to Baptist Brotherhood in Anniston, 1947.

May 27, 1947, in The Star: Formation of a Baptist Brotherhood organization was initiated last night at a dinner meeting of church members at Parker Memorial Baptist Church, following an explanation of the movement by an official of the organization from Memphis, Tenn. A temporary committee consisting of Joe Meharg, N.C. Wilbanks, Joe H. Rutledge and M.L. Luckie will iron out organizational details and will nominate permanent officers.
May 27, 1997, in The Star: The postmaster of Edwardsville, Jean Parker, has run the incorporated town’s post office out of her home on Burton Street since 1976, but she’s retiring at the end of the month and residents are fearful that the “main office” of the USPS in Birmingham will shut down their own post office or switching the whole town to rural delivery status. The latter option would mean mail for Edwardsville residents would have to carry a “Heflin” city address.