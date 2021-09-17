Look Back ... to band plans at Oxford, Alexandria

Sept. 17, 1946, in The Star: High school bands are being organized at both Oxford and Alexandria high schools this fall under the direction of Lamar Triplett, former director of the Emma Sansom High School band in Gadsden. The bands will not be ready to play for this season’s football games, but they will give numerous concerts during the year, according Calhoun County School Superintendent A. C. Shelton. The Oxford band has already secured 60 instruments and the total enrollment for the band is more than 100. Alexandria has amassed 35 instruments. Also this date: The USO Center at 12th and Gurnee Avenue will continue operating here indefinitely — albeit with some curtailment of services as warranted by troop reduction at the fort — according to a statement yesterday by a USO regional executive in Atlanta. The USO here dates back to several months before the U.S. formally entered World War II.
Sept. 17, 1996, in The Star: Writer Shirley Ann Grau, who won the 1965 Pulitzer Prize for her novel, “The Keepers of the House,” was the featured author at the Public Library of Anniston and Calhoun County last night at the first in a statewide series of literary meetings called “Alabama Voices II.” The programs, which are introduced by English professors from Alabama colleges, are designed to bring together the state’s writers with their readers. Grau, 67, mentioned that she often finds inspiration for her characters from newspapers — specifically, from the obituary page.