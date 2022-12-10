Look Back ... to Auburn without a football coach, 1947

Dec. 10, 1947, in The Star: Alabama Polytechnic Institute has no football coach today, its acting president having reached an agreement with coach Carl Voyles for the latter to vacate the post. Voyles had been hired at Auburn in 1944 with a contract not due to expire until April 1950. There was no statement from the office of acting President Ralph B. Draughton as to how the contract’s terms, which gave Voyles an $11,000 annual salary, would be fulfilled. Speculation over a successor to the Auburn coach has included the names of Ralph Jordan, former Auburn assistant coach and now on the staff at Georgia; J. B. Whitworth, another Georgia coach; and Red Sanders, head coach of the Vanderbilt Commodores. The reasons for the firing are not clear, but Draughton did say, “I feel that coach Voyles has been the victim of circumstances beyond his control.” Also this date: According to an ad from W. T. Grant’s department store, 11th and Noble, an electric train sells for $20, a child’s electric phonograph sells for $10, roller skates cost $2.30, a 16-inch tricycle costs $12 (dollar figures rounded) and a child’s toy telephone costs 79 cents.
Dec. 10, 1997, in The Star: U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions said yesterday he supports the establishment of a national wildlife refuge on McClellan land after the military base closes in 1999. The announcement came as local officials are trying to get the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to take over about 10,000 acres of rare longleaf pine forest located on Choccolocco Mountain. It added momentum to a concept in which the only delay appears to lie in dealing with unexploded artillery shells lodged in the mountainside. Also this date: A petition signed by more than 400 people who want to keep Tyler Park open won over a supporter on the Anniston City Council yesterday, but the council’s plan for the park, which is situated in the shadow of RMC, remains uncertain.