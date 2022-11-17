Look Back … to Auburn fans not happy with their football coach, 1947

Nov. 17, 1947, in The Star: One hundred and fifty students in the first through the ninth grades at Roy Webb School had perfect attendance records for the second month of school, officials there have announced. Also this date: An editorial takes a look at the history of marriages and successions in top British royalty, given that Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip are due to be married on Nov. 20. The writer notes, “If a son should be born to King George and Queen Elizabeth, then Princess Elizabeth would be displaced as heir apparent. This is extremely unlikely, however, pointing to the probability that Princess Elizabeth will follow in the footsteps of Mary I, Mary II, Anne and Victoria in succeeding to the British throne.” Additionally: Auburn faithful are dissatisfied with the performance of their university’s current football coach, Carl Voyles, who still has two years to go on his present contract. According to a story in the Atlanta Constitution, the two leading candidates to replace Voyles at the end of this season are J.B. “Ears” Whitworth or Ralph Jordan, both of whom are assistant coaches under Wallace Butts at the University of Georgia.
Nov. 17, 1997, in The Star: Another Piedmont business is planning to take advantage of opportunities at the south end of Calhoun County. Farmers & Merchants Bank, which is based in Piedmont and has locations in Jacksonville and Anniston, plans to open a branch in Oxford due to the booming growth in and around that city, according to a bank official. The branch will be in the former Colonial Bank building on U.S. 78 East near Creations Furniture. The branch should open early next year.