Look Back ... to arresting developments in Hobson City, 1998

Sept. 10, 1948, in The Star: In social news, we learn that yesterday evening at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Kerr on Goodwin Circle in Anniston, Miss Mary Kerr, Miss Ann Kerr, Miss Marjorie Cooper and Miss Nell Gardner entertained a group of friends who will leave soon for college. The guests included Miss Julia Ruth McDowell, Miss Annette Minshew, Miss Frances Engle, Miss Jane Williams, Miss Louise Williams, Joe Cassidy, Bill Collier, Charles Kirby, Peter Kirby, Earl Hardwick, Bill Hardwick, Coke Williams and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Culbertson.
Sept. 10, 1998, in The Star: A strike force of more than 30 law enforcement officers descended upon Hobson City yesterday afternoon, with teams of officers patrolling the residential streets in marked and unmarked cars pulling over drivers, searching vehicles and making arrests. The police activity was engineered by Hobson City Mayor Willie Maude Snow, her intent being to send a message that “drug lords” need to stay out of town. Mrs. Snow said Hobson City has been hounded by critics as a city of lawlessness, hobbled by a lack of money to pay for its own police force. In response, she called in Alabama’s State Troopers, backed by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Also this date: Weaver Police Officer Brandon Steele, 21, who just graduated from the police academy in July, was saved by his Kevlar vest yesterday afternoon when he was shot during a traffic stop on Peaceburg Road. The two suspects in the tag-less car got away, but Steele was not seriously hurt and was able to radio for help. By pleasant happenstance, his fiancée, a nurse at RMC by the name of Joy Gibson, was on duty in the emergency room and was able to professionally tend to Steele’s needs when the ambulance brought him in to be checked out.