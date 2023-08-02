Look Back ... to arrest reports in 1948

Aug. 2, 1948, in the Star: Anniston Police Department detectives made 116 arrests during the month of July, according to an official report compiled today by Capt. T. A. Cannon. Fines totaling $2,388 were assessed in Recorder’s Court as a result of the arrests. Drunkenness led the list of offenses, with a total of 25 cases booked for the period, so it’s perhaps not surprising that Prohibition law violators took second place, with 22 offenses. Theft was the third most prevalent crime, followed by assault & battery, vagrancy and Sunday gaming.
Aug. 2, 1998, in the Star: A military veil of secrecy and ignorance from the Persian Gulf War is lifting over soldiers who came home afflicted by a mysterious illness. Those soldiers found that no one would listen to their claims that something had happened “over there” which would affect them the rest of their lives. But now a firestorm surrounding the military’s newest, most powerful conventional weapon has started with the Pentagon contacting soldiers contaminated by what’s known as depleted uranium during the war nearly 10 years ago. Much of the credit for what we know about its harmful effects has gone to Doug Rokke, a Jacksonville health physicist who once directed the Pentagon’s Depleted Uranium Project. Rounds of depleted uranium, when fired at a fortified tank, for example, cuts through the metal like a needle through a balloon.