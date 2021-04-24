Look Back ... to approval for a new school day, 1996

April 24, 1946, in The Star: The Anniston City Commission yesterday voted to appropriate $10,000 to repair and improve the Carnegie Library and Regar Museum. The sum will pay salaries for secondary positions at the facility and for a complete repainting, and will enable the library to acquire new equipment and fixtures, such as a motion picture projector, a radio, and fluorescent lights in the children’s rooms. Also this date: The Anniston Park Board sure would appreciate it if everyone planning to put out new trees to replace the ones lost in the recent tornado would check with that office first. City officials worry that if everyone starts setting out trees where he wants to without consulting neighbors, the result might be chaotic. Attractive streets need to have trees growing according to some sort of plan, they said.
April 24, 1996, in The Star: The Oxford City Council last night agreed to start a scheduled transportation program that will be available to anyone in city limits Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., as long as the rider provides 24 hours notice. “We have some people who want to go to the doctor, to go get groceries, go to the mall, or just go to the park, and they have no way to do it,” said Oxford Mayor Leon Smith. Also this date: According to an informal show of hands at a meeting last night, Piedmont parents showed near-total approval for a radical change in the way classes are scheduled at the 340-student Piedmont High School next year. Under the proposed scheduling plan, which awaits school board approval, students would take only four courses per semester, but each course would be taught for 96 minute and would be the equivalent of a year’s work now. “It’s more like a college schedule,” said PHS Principal Barry Sadler. The four-block schedule would replace the traditional six- or seven-period day.