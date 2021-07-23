Look Back ... to approval for a new drug store in J'ville, 1996

July 23, 1946, in The Star: Residents of Ohatchee and the surrounding area will be able to take their seats inside the town’s first movie theater on July 25 at 6 p.m. when the Ohatchee Theater opens its doors to some 500 people. Choosing as his site an old storefront laboriously hand-built in 1912 out of native rock, theater manager R. L. Winn, an Army veteran, has accomplished a brilliant remodeling program of the structure. The first movie that will be shown at the opening is to be “San Antonio,” starring Errol Flynn and Alexis Smith. Also this date: Something else new opening on the evening of July 25 will be the Bynum Youth Center. Formerly known as the child care center, the youth center will provide a library, an arts and crafts room, a play yard for children under 6 and several other facilities. A variety program climaxed by a dinner at the Victory Valley Cafeteria and a free movie will highlight the youth center’s opening. Col. C. E. Jones, commanding officer of Anniston Ordnance Depot, will be principal speaker.
July 23, 1996, in The Star: Despite some public opposition, the Jacksonville City Council has voted to rezone a piece of city property to clear the way for a new Rite Aid drug store. Landmaster Inc. of St. Louis wants to build on the 124-by-200-foot site and the adjoining lot on Mountain Street just west of Alabama 21. The rezoning eliminates the residential designation from that property and allows almost any type of retail business. The owner of the property being sold, Bob Dillon, formerly of Jacksonville, recalls that the neighborhood where he grew up was once filled with owner-occupied homes, but now it’s all rental houses. “I would prefer to see this property improve with the drug store,” he said. Also this date: Olympic athletes competing in the equestrian portion the Games at the Georgia International Horse Park might want to tip their helmets to a man from Weaver, John Starr III. A 1978 graduate of Weaver High School and a 1983 architecture graduate of Auburn University, Starr pulled together an international team of experts who designed the world-class facility. Starr, son of John Jr. and Ann Starr of Weaver, works for the long-established Atlanta firm of Lord Aeck & Sargent. The park has been open almost a year.