Look Back ... to APD officer-athlete Steve Thomas, 1998

June 28, 1948, in The Star: Approximately 250 people visited Camp Cottaquilla, the recently established camp for Girl Scouts in the area, at an open house held yesterday afternoon from 3 until 6 o’clock. Concrete piers at the camp’s six-acre lake were built by the John B. Lagarde Company in front of the 75-foot sandy beach. The lodge and sleeping units were erected by the T. C. King Company. The camp will be able to accommodate 120 girls at a time doing its summer sessions. Also this date: According to a regular listing of babies born at Anniston Memorial Hospital, by happenstance all five births last night, June 27, 1948, were boys. They were born to Mr. and Mrs. R. T. Mayes, to Mr. and Mrs. T. W. Morrell, to Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Ridgeway, to Mr. and Mrs. N. H. Skinner, and to Mr. and Mrs. J. J. Rogers, who are of Jacksonville (the others are all local).
June 28, 1998, in The Star: Anniston police officer Steve Thomas has pedaled his mountain bike for only a year, but he rode away with two silver medals in that skill in the World Police Olympics held in Dallas earlier this month. Thomas, 34, a 13-year veteran of the department, works in the Anniston Police Department’s special operations unit. He has participated in the Alabama Police Olympics for many years, but entered the world competition for the first time this year. Thomas also place third out of 36 other officers in the event’s Iron Man competition. Not surprisingly, he’s the training coordinator and the physical fitness training coordinator for the department’s Special Response Team.