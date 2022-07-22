Look Back ... to apartments planned for East 10th Street

July 22, 1947, in The Star: Anniston businessman John B. Lagarde is hoping for a December completion date of a 23-unit apartment complex he’s building on East 10th Street, near Coleman Drive. Also this date: An auction is to be held tomorrow at the Winslow Heights Subdivision, formerly known as the Dehart Farm, which is located on the Gadsden Highway just three miles from downtown Anniston.
July 22, 1997, in The Star: Vandals struck the historical cemetery at Harmony Baptist Church in Choccolocco a few days ago, tipping over headstones and other stoneworks at more than 50 graves. Anniston police are investigating. Also this date: Around 40 people last night attended a meeting in Jacksonville to state why they believe a Grub Mart convenience store should not be built on the northwest corner of Mountain Street and Pelham Road. Some believe the business would mar the character of an historically valuable section of the city.