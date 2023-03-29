Look Back ... to anticipation of bypass changes, 1998

March 29, 1948, in The Star: Major crimes in Anniston during 1947 showed a definite downward trend compared to the same categories counted in 1946. There were more burglaries in 1947, unfortunately, but the murder count dropped from 10 to 6, aggravated assault from 135 to 90, robbery from 30 to 12, and auto thefts from 77 to 46. Also this date: A $20 million rayon plant employing around 1,000 persons will be built on the Alabama Ordnance Works property at Childersburg, it was announced in Sylacauga today. The War Department has signed a lease providing acreage, power and water with the American Development Co., a subsidiary of Beaunot Mills.
March 29, 1998, in The Star: An in-depth article about the Eastern Bypass describes how the 7.23-mile stretch, after it's built, is expected to change lives by serving patrons and visitors making use of the new land that will eventually be available at Fort McClellan. The roadway will look more like a full-fledged highway than the narrow road it is now. It will be five lanes wide, narrowing to four when it gets to the fort. Also this date: J. D. Hess, 52, who has served as Calhoun County Commissioner for two terms, has qualified to run for the post of Calhoun County License Commissioner, which comes with a salary of $50,000 a year. His only competition at this stage of the campaign is the incumbent, Barry Robertson.