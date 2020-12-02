Look Back ... to anticipated decorations, 1945

Dec. 2, 1945, in The Star: The Alabama Public Service Commission today ordered railroads operating in Alabama to segregate white and black passengers by partitions and curtains if they cannot provide separate cars for the two races. A recent investigation showed, the commission said, that some railroads have no official policy regarding segregation, while others give instructions to crew members, either verbally or in writing, on how to maintain segregation. The investigation resulted from complaints of non-segregation in Alabama, the commission added. Also this date: Wide interest and participation is expected in the Christmas decoration contest in Anniston this year, this being the first time in five years that the residential sections will enjoy such an event. The city will be divided into three sections for the competition: east of Noble Street, west of Noble Street and the area where most black residents live.
Dec. 2, 1995, in The Star: Alexandria High School sophomore running back Mac Campbell ran for a 57-yard touchdown with 5:39 left in the game to kill Cleburne County’s hope for a comeback and advance the Valley Cubs to the Class 4A state championship game with a 19-10 semifinal victory last night in Alexandria. Cleburne County had cut the Alexandria advantage to 13-10 only moments before on a touchdown run by Carlton Persons.