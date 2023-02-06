Look Back ... to another try at a calf giveaway, 1948

Feb. 6, 1948, in The Star: With the weatherman promising fair skies, the Interclub Registered Calf Association is going ahead with plans to give away 25 purebred Jersey heifers to that number of 4-H Club members tomorrow morning in the used car lot owned by the Alabama Motor Company at the corner of 12th and Noble streets [the former site of the Alabama Hotel]. The event, which was postponed from last weekend due to snow and unsafe rural roads, has been anticipated all week by the eager prize-winners who will be on hand early tomorrow. Their families will have trucks with them for transporting their prizes to specially prepared stalls in the family barns. The entire operation will be broadcast between 11 and 11:30 a.m. over stations WHMA and WOOB.
Feb. 6, 1998, in The Star: Habitat for Humanity volunteers have already built homes in Anniston, Oxford, Piedmont and Alexandria. Now the City of Jacksonville has agreed to sponsor a Habitat House. The pool of volunteers in the college town already includes at least four professors and several church congregations. Also this date: The Cleburne County Jail is no place to lock up human beings — “nothing less than a dad burn medieval dungeon,” says county Sheriff Darrell Durham. Dangling live electrical wires, raw sewage dripping from overhead pipes, broken windows covered with blankets and cardboard and only one jailer on duty at a time complete the substandard picture. A county grand jury has recommended a long list of improvements.