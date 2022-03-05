Look Back ... to another step toward VisionLand, 1997

March 5, 1947, in The Star: The Talladega County teachers association today awaited an answer to its request that the Talladega County Board of Education reconsider its announced dismissal July 1 of School Superintendent E. A. McBride. He has held the post for 18 years. McBride says the controversy over his employment arose over politics, noting, “my teachers have been exposed to political pressure.” He declined to elaborate. Last week the board approved 3-1 a resolution which justified its action, based upon the perceived preferences of Talladega County voters. McBride is superintendent of the county’s 20 schools.
March 5, 1997, in The Star: An attraction known as VisionLand moved a step closer to construction with the signing of a $60 million bond deal to pay for the Coney Island-style amusement park near Birmingham, around Bessemer. The park’s centerpiece will be a 1-mile wooden roller coaster expected to cost between $4.5 million and $5 million. Eleven municipalities near the park backed the bonds that were signed two days ago by Fairfield Mayor Larry Langford. He said he expects to open bids in the next few days on grading and clearing the 90-acre site, and that opening day will probably be in May or June of 1998.