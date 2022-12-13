Look Back ... to another state championship for Alexandria, 1997

Dec. 13, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Dec. 13, 1997, in The Star: The Alexandria Valley Cubs, behind the legs of all-state running back Mac Campbell, defeated Greensboro at Legion Field in Birmingham last night to win their second Class 4A state championship in three years. Campbell was named Most Valuable Player, rushing for a game-high 127 yards on 34 carries. Senior Scott Campbell and junior C. J. Boyd were equally important on both sides of the ball, Boyd when he stopped the Greensboro quarterback on a crucial fourth-and-one play, Campbell when he scored on a 7-yard reverse five plays later to put the game away for the Cubs. Also this date: Parker Memorial Baptist Church will unveil an historical marker on the Quintard Avenue side of the church tomorrow in a short service following the regular 11 a.m. worship. Recently approved by the Alabama Historical Commission, the marker includes a brief history of the 110-year-old church, as well as part of its mission statement.