Look Back … to another Habitat house in Calhoun County, 1996

Oct. 5, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Oct. 5, 1996, in The Star: Saks senior quarterback Josh Green threw two touchdown passes and rushed for two more and Saks used a stingy defense against Piedmont to claim a 48-7 win in Piedmont last night. Meanwhile, playing at home, the Anniston Bulldogs won their first game this season, defeating the Sidney Lanier Poets 16-0. Aggressive defense got the job done for Anniston, which is now 1-3 in 1996. Also this date: Yesterday, as a cloud-shrouded sun rose toward the noon hour, Anniston High School varsity football player Brandon Raines might have been thinking about the evening’s game, but at that moment, he was helping to build a house. Raines, a junior, and about a dozen other Anniston High School students worked on an oak-shaded lot several blocks north of campus, carrying out their duties alongside some experienced carpenters as they all worked on Habitat for Humanity’s eighth house in Calhoun County. The students were under the supervision of Michael Whatley, who teaches them woodworking at the Anniston High School Vocational Center. The future owner of the 4-bedroom, 2-bath home would be Janet Marks.