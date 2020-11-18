Look Back … to another airfield possible in Anniston’s future, 1945

Nov. 18, 1945, in The Star: Servicemen who have brought home German or Japanese sidearms as souvenirs might have an impressive relic, but people need to remember they shouldn’t actually fire it without the advice of a small-arms expert. That’s because German firearms, for example, require comparatively low pressure shells and would be blown to bits through the use of American ammunition. By the same token, the foreign weaponry should not be repaired or modified using American parts, which could affect their reliability even if foreign ammunition is procured. This advice comes from no less an expert than Col. C. E. Jones, commander of Anniston Ordnance Depot. Also this date: Seven Alabama cities, without spending a penny, might soon come into possession of military air bases and equipment worth millions of dollars. According to a state spokesman, a new federal policy makes it possible for interested cities to acquire such properties after they’re declared surplus. For Anniston, that means the Eastaboga Air Field might eventually become city property.
Nov. 18, 1995, in The Star: J. C. Palmore, 40, graduated from Piedmont High School in 1973 but these days is the associate pastor of Windsor Village United Methodist Church in Houston, which has nearly 9,000 members. For the past three years Palmore has been developing a men’s ministry there, holding prayer vigils, revivals and workshops on various personal development skills. Also this date: BellSouth this spring will close its five-year-old regional fleet operations center in Anniston as part of a massive effort to reduce corporate costs. The change will cost the downtown Anniston area 30 jobs — 25 craft workers and five management employees. That figure represents an annual payroll of about $900,000, according to a workers’ union official. The fleet office will close at the end of March.