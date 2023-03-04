Look Back ... to Anniston's yo-yo champion, 1948

March 4, 1948, in The Star: A charter creating the Cottaquilla Council of Girl Scouts, embracing the Girl Scout organization in Calhoun County, was filed today in the office of Probate Judge G. Clyde Brittain. The Cottaquilla Council is to supplant the Anniston Girl Scout Council Inc. Sponsors of the new organization intend to carry out the ideals and goals of the Girl Scout program in Calhoun County and to hire, lease, buy or otherwise acquire equipment for a camp or clubhouse for the council. A board of trustees was named, with Mrs. L. S. Prentice as commissioner. Also this date: Perry Brown, age 21, of 2205 Gurnee Ave., Anniston, yesterday was declared the city’s yo-yo champion for the second time in his career, in a contest held in the back room of the Soda Bar on Noble Street. Perry first won this coveted honor back in 1939, when he was presumably 12. His prize was a black wool sweater emblazoned with “1948 yo-yo winner.” Second place, and a new bow tie, was awarded to Lane Copeland, 18, of Bynum, and the third-place prize went to 11-year-old Jerry Casey of 1531 Circle Drive. He won a Soda Bar banana split.
March 4, 1998, in The Star: Construction of Anniston’s long-anticipated eastern bypass could start in less than a year, state highway officials announced yesterday. On Nov. 6 construction bids will be sought on the first section of the bypass, from just north of U.S. 78 to just north of Greenbrier Road. The estimated cost will be around $6.75 million. Those whose jobs are to usher in a new era of private development at Fort McClellan are annoyed that the project has taken this long to reach the bid stage, given that the fort’s land mostly leaves Army hands at the end of September 1999. The bypass is seen as crucial to the efficient development of the property.