Look Back ... to Anniston's top bachelor, 1946

July 21, 1946, in The Star: Mays Vinson, co-owner of Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Anniston, outdistanced the field in the annual Anniston Pilot Club’s contest for the city’s Most Eligible Bachelor. The young World War II veteran was crowned king of Anniston’s eligible males at a gala dance last night at the American Legion Hall. Fort McClellan’s orchestra led off the evening’s entertainment at 9 p.m. and the top bachelor prize was awarded during an intermission. Also this date: Better days are back for housewives who have been buckling under the roles of cook, dishwasher and nurse. Domestic servants are again available and actively seeking jobs, a local official with the U.S. Employment Service announced yesterday. During the war, the domestic service reservoir was practically drained dry by the outflow of potential cooks and maids into war jobs or other work, so the employment service had to suspend that service to housewives. Additionally: Calhoun County voters are expected to turn out en masse Tuesday to cast their ballot as the wide-open battle between the “drys” and the “wets” comes to a close here. The bitter contest developed over the question of whether Calhoun County will legalize the sale of alcoholic beverages.
July 21, 1996, in The Star: Cars have been permitted back onto the formerly closed sections of 13th and Noble streets for several weeks now, but work still continues underneath that intersection as workers mend the ancient brick culvert that began leaking and forced the intersection’s closure. Also this date: Despite the recent opening (June 29) of a Books-A-Million retail store in Oxford, a buyer has been found for a young Noble Street bookstore known appropriately as Books on Noble. In operation for more than two years, the business was sold July 12 to a 39-year-old Minnesota native, Peggy Selden. Bookstore founder Rachel Wacker sold it due to changed circumstances in her own family.