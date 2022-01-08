Look Back ... to Anniston's support for Gen. Marshall, 1947

Jan. 8, 1947, in The Star: The appointment of Gen. George C. Marshall as U.S. Secretary of State, succeeding James F. Byrnes, was received with wide acclaim in Anniston today, where the former Army chief-of-staff has a host of friends and acquaintances. Marshall’s first visit to Anniston and Fort McClellan, in 1919, occurred while he was serving as an aide to Gen. John J. Pershing; the party was entertained with a dinner at the old Anniston Inn, and since that time Marshall has been a frequent visitor to the city and to Fort McClellan. Also this date: A high-ranking director of service and supply for the War Department said today that no plans are being entertained for the closing of the Anniston Ordnance Depot, and the new Army reorganization plan indicated no changes at the local depot, which is said to be one of the four largest in the country.
Jan. 8, 1997, in The Star: The new director of the Anniston Museum of Natural History is to be Ellen L. Donovan, succeeding Chris Reich, who resigned last May. Donovan, who will start work in February, has been administrator of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County, Fla. Also this date: The Anniston area has its first-ever rape crisis center, Daybreak Crisis Recovery Center, which has opened on the seventh floor of the AmSouth building on Noble Street. Its two staff members, Renea Cook and Tonja Johnson, are booked through the month to deliver presentations to various groups about preventing the crime. They’re hoping support groups and individual counseling sessions will be formed soon. “We know there’s a large number of victims out there,” said Rhonda Hardegree, one of the original organizers of the center.