Look Back ... to Anniston's sixth Juneteenth observance, 1998

June 21, 1948, in The Star: Lights at all the municipal swimming pools in Anniston will be turned on tonight for the first time this year, Mayor E. D. Banks said today. The pools will remain open until 9 p.m. for the benefit of office workers and others who are not able to enjoy the pools during the day, Banks said. Also this date: Approximately 70 employees of the Anniston Post Office and its branch office at Oxford will benefit from the pay raise approved by Congress yesterday for all postal workers. Each employee will receive an average of $450 in additional annual salary, meaning the total payroll will increase by about $31,500.
June 21, 1998, in The Star: Organizers of Anniston’s sixth annual Juneteenth observance — the city’s version of the festival was first held in 1993 — said they expected a total of 4,000 would be attending the festival by the time it closes this evening (Sunday) in Zinn Park. The smell of barbecue and funnel cakes permeated the air Saturday, with much picnicking going on. “It brings a lot of the community together and reminds us that we should at all times unite,” said Johnny Mack, a member of The New Morning Doves, a Hobson City gospel group.