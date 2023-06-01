Look Back ... to Anniston's role in detergent history, 1948

June 1, 1948, in The Star: The Anniston visit by Monsanto Chemical Co. board chairman Edgar M. Queeny warranted a feature-story writeup in today’s paper. It was noted therein that one of the products developed by the research department of the local Monsanto plant — a product now being tested by laundry services in the Anniston area — is known as “All,” the first sudsless detergent to come on the market. Designed primarily for mechanical washing machines, “All” is guaranteed to launder the most delicate fabrics perfectly, without harm to material or color. It’s particularly good in hard water, Queeny said. The chairman also said that Anniston’s best export product is “brains.” Also this date: A portable “iron lung,” secured through the fundraising efforts of the Civitan Club, will be formally presented to Anniston Memorial Hospital tomorrow morning. Fred Couch, outgoing president of the club, will present the lifesaving device to hospital superintendent Murphy Cole in a brief event. The lung will be kept at the hospital ready for use wherever needed, such as for a case of drowning, electrical shock, or any other form of asphyxiation.
June 1, 1998, in The Star: This week’s primary elections in Alabama are the culmination of a shift in party allegiances that had its genesis in the early 1960s when the Republican Party began to chip away at the foundations of the Southern Democratic Party. “Alabama has never done this before,” said Gerald Johnson, an Auburn professor of political science and the director of a polling service in Montgomery. “This is the first time we will have a true two-party election.”