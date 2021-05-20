Look Back ... to Anniston's effort to relieve world starvation, 1946

May 20, 1946, in The Star: Anniston Mayor J. F. King today announced that a citywide campaign to collect donations for the starving millions in Europe and Asia will begin in the Model City just as soon as instructions are received from the United Nations Relief Administration headquarters. A committee representing the Calhoun County Ministerial Association, which is backing the campaign, conferred with Mayor King on the matter. And lest one think only governmental authorities can do their part, E. C. Lloyd, the local manager of the largest independent bakery in north Alabama, issued an appeal yesterday for local residents to set aside Wednesday of each week as a “breadless day,” in order to conserve wheat for famine-ridden Europe and Asia. Mr. Lloyd’s bakery will cease all deliveries on Wednesday in an attempt to conserve wheat. His appeal was made as cities all over the nation were formulating plans for reducing consumption of wheat products. Many cities have already specified one or more days or meals per week as “breadless.” It’s thought the collective effort on the part of all will conserve a tremendous amount of wheat.
May 20, 1996, in The Star: A meeting called for last night by local NAACP president Roosevelt Parker was billed as a show of support for the school system and for Anniston Superintendent Paul Goodwin. But the small turnout — possibly affected by normal Sunday evening church activities — might have instead highlighted the need for such support. Parker said after meeting he was not discouraged by the turnout, about 25, for what had been billed as a rally. The school board recently extended Dr. Goodwin’s contract by a year, to 1999.