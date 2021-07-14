Look Back ... to Anniston transit back on track, 1946

July 14, 1946, in The Star: Some 50 buses in Anniston began their regular runs yesterday morning at 7 o’clock and 23,000 paying passengers resumed normal daily routines following the end of a two-week strike of 600 Crescent Operations employees. A final settlement between the company and the union was reached late Friday afternoon, July 12, in the office of Presley Adams, general manager of the three allied Crescent lines. A wage increase and restoration of the systemwide seniority system were written into the final settlement. Crescent taxicabs were the first section of the company that went back into business. Also this date: Fort McClellan’s huge Infantry Replacement Training Center unit, the only one in the nation, will remain in operation, according to a recent announcement from Gen. Jacob L. Devers, Army Ground Forces commander. Approximately 2,000 trainees enter and depart from Fort McClellan each week in the eight-week cycle conducted here; at present about 19,000 soldiers are undergoing training.
July 14, 1996, in The Star: The cities of Calhoun County will have plenty of special events to offer regional visitors who have Olympic rings in the their travel plans. More than a dozen such programs have been planned; one reason they’re getting a local push is that several months ago, an informal committee looked at the possibility of organizing a single high-profile show in the Anniston area to capitalize on the thousands of Olympic visitors expected in the area. The committee ruminated a while and concluded the potential risk of that type of attraction wasn’t worth its reward.