Look Back ... to Anniston superintendent's retirement, 1946

May 31, 1946, in The Star: Anniston city schools Superintendent C. C. Moseley has resigned that position effective July 1, school board president C. H. Young announced today. In his own statement Mr. Mosely expressed great regret at leaving the people of Anniston and their school system, which has a current enrollment that exceeds 6,000. Mr. Moseley became superintendent in June 1935, at which time the teachers’ average salary was $779 per year; this year the average was $1,532. He also inaugurated the concept of in-service training for teachers, and early in his tenure he supported the creation of a high school band at Anniston — during a time when there were only five high school bands in the entire state. Mr. Moseley said he is retiring due to slight impairment of health and because he has reached a voluntary age of retirement, age 60.
May 31, 1996, in The Star: A public hearing last night at Oxford Middle School was a chance for Coldwater residents to learn what would happen if their land were annexed into Oxford, but most seemed to have already made up their minds one way or the other. While previous public information sessions focused on where children would attend school, Oxford or the county, most questions last night concern how much the change would cost. The answer: not much. A home assessed at $50,000 would incur only an additional $37.50 of tax per year if it’s annexed into Oxford. Also this date: Retiring Norwood Elementary School Principal Joe Steele enjoyed a luncheon party given yesterday by other Anniston school administrators to honor him for 30 years of service here. He started as a social studies teacher at the old Cobb High School, moved to Anniston and was promoted to assistance principal in 1973. Seven years later he became principal at Norwood.