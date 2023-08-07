Look Back ... to Anniston schools on the hot seat, 1998

Aug. 7, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Aug. 7, 1998, in The Star: What was expected to be close fight over the Democratic state Senate nomination this weekend now looks to be a coronation for Anniston lawyer Cleo Thomas. He was the first choice of the Calhoun County Democratic Executive Committee last night and then, after the votes were announced, Oxford Mayor Leon Smith and former state representatives Tom Shelton dropped out of the race. The realignment is due to the withdrawal of Democratic incumbent Doug Ghee from the nomination race. Whomever the Democrats choose will face Republican nominee Del Marsh for the 12th district seat. Also this date: State schools Superintendent Ed Richardson left no doubt during a visit to Anniston yesterday that the state will take over at the end of summer 1999 if city school system, or Anniston High School, does not improve sufficiently on achievement test scores next spring. Both the high school and the school system as a whole are on Alert 2 status in the state’s accountability ratings, which are based on students’ scores in statewide achievement testing. If the city schools reach Alert 3 status, the state takes control and things will happen — the state superintendent can take actions not legally available to local superintendents, Richardson said.