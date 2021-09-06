Look Back … to Anniston schools gaining treasures from the fort, 1996

Sept. 6, 1946, in The Star: Anniston housing authorities and the Anniston Chamber of Commerce will present figures to state and regional authorities next week at the courthouse to show why the city should be allowed an increase of about 10 percent in housing units. Chamber of Commerce figures show that the city now has about 7,900 total units of housing, but it’s estimated that anywhere from 750 to 1,000 more could be used. It’s been noted that many single housing units remain overcrowded because married couples are still having to live with their families. Representing Anniston at the meeting will be members of the housing committee of the Chamber of Commerce and spokesmen for several real estate firms.
Sept. 6, 1996, in The Star: Ayers State Technical College’s proposed move to Fort McClellan has gained the unanimous support of both the school’s advisory board and the local legislative delegation. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, has drafted a letter supporting the school’s efforts seeking acquisition of particular land and facilities at Fort McClellan for a new campus. Also this date: Given a free invitation to come and take away whatever they wanted and could haul, Anniston public school workers backed trucks up to a warehouse at Fort McClellan yesterday and kept a running list of the “plunder” as it was loaded up. Desks, chairs, refrigerators and tables that all came out of military facilities such as barracks were among the useful goodies claimed by the school system. Additionally: Larry W. Hawk Jr. was recently awarded a doctorate in clinical psychology by the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Hawk, a 1986 graduate of Wellborn High School, is employed by the University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute in the Pennsylvania city, where he lives with his wife, Tracy, and their two children, Greg and Hannah.