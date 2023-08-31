Look Back ... to Anniston Rams ending home season with a W, 1948

Aug. 31, 1948, in The Star: Manager Charlie Baron’s Anniston Rams did exactly what was expected of them last night as they closed the 1948 home season with a smashing 11 to 4 win over the Gadsden Pilots in front of more than 3,500 cheering fans at Johnston Field. With that outcome in the colorful season finale, the Rams climb into second place in the Southeastern League standings by a fraction of a percentage point. It’s been one of the most successful summers ever enjoyed by fans of local baseball. Anniston High School’s band furnished a good bit of pre-game color to entertain the capacity crowd. Also this date: The Calhoun County High School Band, under the direction of Lamar Triplett, will present the final in a series of regular summer programs, as organized by the Anniston Recreation Department, at Zinn Park tomorrow evening at 7:30. Mr. Triplett, one of the state’s top high school band directors, will present his Oxford group in what might well be regarded as a preview for the band year that begins next week. Additionally: A country home two miles south of Jacksonville, in a transition stage between owners, was destroyed by fire early yesterday morning. The farm on which the home was located had once been owned by the college to support the dairy herd that produced milk for JSTC students. Several years ago the property was bought by Mr. Cecil White, but more recently he had sold it to Mr. Hinton Boozer of Boozer Lumber Company, who had yet to occupy it.
Aug. 31, 1998, in The Star: Cathy Pedersen, the only female fire chief in Calhoun County, is responsible for the safety of around 550 households within a five-mile radius outside Ohatchee. The territory includes also a feed store, hog farm, chicken farm and a small sewing plant. The fire department’s building sits off Boiling Springs Road in a metal building, equipped with a garage, several easy chairs, a refrigerator and a solitary fan. An oak tree several yards behind the station is considered the “unisex bathroom” at the department. Department personnel include Cathy’s husband, Tim, and a close-knit band of 13 regular firefighters. The department has been in operation for a year and a half. Also this date: Walmart and Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind are joining forces to provide a means of distributing products manufactured through the Pathways Workshop at E. H. Gentry Technical Facility. Products such as flower stands, jelly cabinets and bluebird houses are being sold in Walmart stores in Anniston, Attalla, Gadsden, Jacksonville, Talladega, Leeds and Cedartown, Ga. Additionally: Today’s front page is mostly given over to personality and background profiles of Cleo Thomas and Del Marsh, prominent local men running for the state Senate District 12 seat. Thomas, an attorney, is the Democratic candidate and Marsh, a businessman, is the Republican candidate.