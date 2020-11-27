Look Back ... to Anniston police catching a mule, 1945

Nov. 27, 1945, in The Star: Among the less pressing matters generally handled by the Anniston Police Department, wayward livestock is high on the list. Sgt. Dewey Owen and Officer George Billingsley today received a radio call at 8:30 a.m. that a mule pulling a cart of wood was running wild at 14th and Wilmer and the driver was nowhere to be seen. A moment later, according to a phone call made to the station, the runaway mule had made it to Quintard. A cab driver caught the mule and when Sgt. Owen arrived on the scene, he drove the mule back to headquarters to await claim by the owner. Also this date: Stating that valves made in Anniston are distributed all over the world, Henry Perkerson addressed the Anniston Civitan Club yesterday on the work of M&H Valve Company, which had its beginning in 1925 and today has the most complete product line of its type in the U.S. Fire hydrants are part of its product line.
Nov. 27, 1995, in The Star: A recent federal directive that effectively stops states from using metric highway signs has Alabama officials fuming. The Department of Transportation switched to metric measurements Oct. 1 and had planned to begin erecting speed limit and distance signs with metric measurements. But the federal government said recently that states can’t use federal money to convert signs to metric, or even use old sign posts and other materials for the purpose — meaning Alabama’s plans for conversion are now on hold. Unfortunately, the state has taken other concrete steps toward that conversion, so the directive puts ALDOT in a bind.