Look Back ... to Anniston planning ideas solicited, 1998

Jan. 3, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Jan. 3, 1998, in The Star: Citizen input is being solicited as the city of Anniston assembles a land-use plan, a document that’s created every 10 years or so and contains raw data about traffic, city services, housing and telecommunications towers. After seven years this time, city officials have decided it’s time for a new plan. They want residents’ input so that the plan can accurately reflect the wishes of the people living here. Hearings will be held Jan. 22, Jan. 29 and Feb. 5 to hear the concerns of people living in south Anniston, Norwood and Lenlock areas, respectively. Said David Shaw of the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission, “There’s a lot happening and a lot that will happen. That creates a need to have all your ducks in a row.” The new plan will be computerized for the first time.