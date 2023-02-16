Look Back ... to Anniston man winning the Rayson Memorial car race, 1948

Feb. 16, 1948, in The Star: An Anniston native, Bob (Red) Byron, has won the eighth annual Rayson Memorial National Stock Car championship race, held yesterday at Daytona Beach, Fla. Byron, who took the lead on the 50th lap, finished the race in one hour, 58 minutes and 29 seconds. Byron’s feat was all the more remarkable because he was wounded by Japanese flack during the war and has to drive with his left leg in a steel stirrup. [This race has been written up on history sites as "the first-ever NASCAR event," albeit not the first sanctioned race, which came a year later.] Also this date: The Russian-controlled radio at Pyong Yang announced today that North Korean authorities have proclaimed a “Democratic Peoples Republic” in the Soviet-occupied zone which ultimately is intended to embrace the American zone with the capital at Seoul. American military authorities immediately said the formation of a republic in northern Korea was a violation of the Moscow decision providing that Russia and the U.S. should work together to create an independent Korea.
Feb. 16, 1998, in The Star: Employee discontent at Federal-Mogul Corp. in Jacksonville has boiled over into a union organizing drive. More than 30 employees met yesterday afternoon at Jacksonville’s Eastwood Recreation Center with a union organizer to discuss pushing for an election to certify a union at the plant. Neither the organizer nor the members of a workers’ committee would comment on the closed meeting. Federal Mogul’s distribution center just north of Jacksonville employs about 350; at least 30 percent would have to sign cards for the National Labor Relations Board to hold a vote on union representation. Contributing to workers’ grievances is a deep pay cut they absorbed last year coupled with a more stringent system for monitoring productivity.