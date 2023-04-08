Look Back ... to Anniston making plans for school improvements, 1948

April 8, 1948, in The Star: Anniston and state education officials have set into motion plans to construct additions to Sixth Ward, Glen Addie and South Highland schools, and have made progress on plans for the new junior high school. Additions at Sixth Ward include a combination auditorium and cafeteria equipped with folding wall tables; two classrooms and a music room; and two restrooms. This plan represents a compromise of sorts, as state officials say that ideally the entire school should be torn down and replaced with something modern. The auditorium / cafeteria combination will be included in plans for both of the other schools, too, and South Highland School will get two additional classrooms. As for the proposed junior high school, the thinking now is that it should include grades 7-9, rather than just seven and eight.
April 8, 1998, in The Star: According to Anniston schools technology coordinator Matt Akin, bids approved by the school board yesterday will put computers into every high school and middle school classroom and put two file servers in every school – one for student programs and one for administrative purposes. Each school will have its own e-mail server.