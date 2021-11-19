Look Back ... to Anniston home prices, 1946

Nov. 19, 1946, in The Star: To answer the demand of Anniston merchants for extra help during the Christmas shopping season, the Employment Office will have representatives in Anniston and Oxford on Nov. 21 to contact high school students interested in working during the holidays. This is the first time since before the war that the Alabama Employment Office has offered this service. The office has already received some calls for extra help and a few applications for Christmas work. Also this date: According to classified ads, here are prices people are asking at this time for two different sizes of homes inside Anniston. At 30 West 28th Street, a corner lot, is a five-room house with bath, built last year, featuring hardwood floors, an electric water heater and a large double garage; its asking price is $6,500. One of the grand old homes on Quintard is also for sale, this one at 1230 Quintard, by the estate of J. T. Henry. The house is modern and in excellent condition, ready to be occupied. Asking price is $12,500.
Nov. 19, 1996, in The Star: Environmentalists and residents near Talladega National Forest are joining forces to fight new logging plans. They say the proposal to log and clear-cut timber on some scenic mountains northeast of Cheaha State Park could threaten an area that offers views of pristine hardwoods and pines along Cheaha Scenic Drive and Pinhoti Trail. A national forest spokeswoman said the plan is far from being a done deal. The proposal calls for some form of timber removal on about 1,600 acres. Also this date: The search for the ninth Jacksonville State football coach of the modern era can now begin in earnest. The names of the 12 members of the search committee were announced this morning by committee chairman Jack Hopper. Departing coach Bill Burgess, who is second in the ranking of football coaches who have won the most games at Jacksonville, was recently informed that his contract wouldn’t be renewed for a 13th season. His current contract expires Jan. 31, 1997.