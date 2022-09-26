Look Back ... to Anniston city school finances, 1947

Sept. 26, 1947, in The Star: The Anniston Board of Education yesterday adopted a tentative budget of nearly half a million dollars, which will provide an increase of approximately $500 in the average teacher’s salary compared to last year. The average salary for city teachers this year will be more than $2,200, according to Superintendent Rayburn J. Fisher, who pointed out that teachers in Rank I with experience will be paid $2,700 and those in Rank II, $2,400.
Sept. 26, 1997, in The Star: The Calhoun County school system will align its “no-pass, no-play” policy with a policy suggested by the State Board of Education next school year. The board last night unanimously adopted the policy that will extend to all extracurricular activities the participation standards that are already applied to athletes playing sports. It will apply to all students in grades 7-12.