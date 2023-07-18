Look Back ... to Anniston City Hall getting ADA compliant, 1998

July 18, 1948, in The Star: A feature article about many signs of commercial progress in Piedmont gives credit to the city’s Lions Club. The local chapter has been organized for around 11 years, but it seems like in the postwar era, with men coming home from overseas, the club’s talent for initiating numerous worthy projects is coming to the fore. Indeed, some say it’s acting like a de facto chamber of commerce for the northern Calhoun County region. Probably its most outstanding achievement has been to bring a Lawtex Company plant to the city. By overseeing the sale of bonds, the club got $75,000 raised locally to construct a modern, efficient factory for the company. In operation only seven months, the company now employed about 60 people. Also this date: The Calhoun Theater in Anniston will boast some top-notch pictures this week. Showing four days, today through Wednesday, is “The Fuller Brush Man,” a comedy headlined by Red Skelton and co-starring Janet Blair — the picture’s zany plot is ideal for Red’s madcap comic style. Thursday through Saturday, audiences will enjoy Judy Garland and Gene Kelly starring in “The Pirate,” a Technicolor musical featuring tunes written by Cole Porter,
July 18, 1998, in The Star: On account of a federal lawsuit settlement, the city of Anniston has drawn up plans and will begin work soon on a million-dollar renovation to City Hall that will make the whole place compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Although the act was passed in 1992, Anniston hasn’t quite gotten around to complying with its stipulations. Mayor Gene Stedham said the City Auditorium will be modified to hold city offices, the current council chamber will become a conference room, “and the city manager’s office and all the offices on that side of the building will be the new municipal court and council chambers.” The suit that has prompted these impending changes was filed March 28, 1997, by a wheelchair-bound man who suffered various indignities and discomforts, resulting in additional physical ailments, after he was compelled to appear in court on a minor charge. The courtroom is on the second floor of the police department.