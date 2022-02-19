Look Back ... to Anniston businessmen start Stretch-Tex, 1947

Feb. 19, 1947, in The Star: Stretch-Tex Company Inc., which will manufacture elastic yarn, has been incorporated for $150,000 at Talladega at the old Brecon bag-loading plant and is scheduled to begin operations in May. Officers of the company are Leonard Roberts, president, of Anniston; Irvin Start, vice president, of New York; J. G. H. Morris, treasurer, of Anniston; and Lucian Lentz, secretary, of Anniston. The firm plans to employ at least 50 people on an annual payroll of about $100,000. The rubber-covered yarn to be manufactured is in demand for swimsuits and foundation garments as well as a number of other uses.
Feb. 19, 1997, in The Star: When Anniston’s City Council met informally yesterday, any remaining goodwill among its members was long gone five months after their terms began. The four council members looked worn and tired after nearly four and a half hours of arguing over issues ranging from how to divide federal grant money between low- and medium-income residents, to deciding who should serve as vice mayor, to improving West 15th Street.