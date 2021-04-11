Look Back ... to Anniston Bulldogs restarting baseball team, 1946

April 11, 1946, in The Star: Building supplies to repair damage following the tornado of four days ago are finally reaching Anniston, but the greatest need is actually for housing for insurance adjusters. Approximately 25 men of the Fire Companies Adjustment Bureau and their stenographic help will arrive in the next couple of days, but only three rooms for rent have been found for them in all of Anniston. Both commercial lodging and private individuals are being appealed to so that the insurance agents can stay and accomplish a tremendous volume of work. Also this date: Anniston High School’s first baseball team in nearly seven years will open the 1946 season against Jacksonville tomorrow afternoon in the college town, coach “Bulldog” Johnson announced today. Not all schools in the Sixth District are playing baseball, so this year’s Anniston Bulldog schedule represents an independent lineup. “The boys have shown greater enthusiasm for baseball this year than at any time I can remember, and my biggest job is to decide which nine will take the field,” Johnson said, noting that he started with 50 boys out for practice, a number now trimmed to about 30, “and they all want to play.”
April 11, 1996, in The Star: The Army has assessed the value of all the “stuff” on Fort McClellan property, that is everything but the land and buildings, at $32 million and says we, the neighboring residents, could get almost 90 percent of it. L. Z Johnson, installation manager for the redevelopment authority, released the Army’s estimate of its value yesterday at a meeting of Calhoun County elected leaders. The equipment includes computers, desks, medical equipment and more. Also this date: Mark your calendars, for the Farley L. and Germaine K. Berman Museum in LaGarde Park opens in two days, giving the public the opportunity to gaze at the guns, rifles, swords and other artifacts and curiosities the couple collected for more than 70 years. The collection on display in the brand-new Anniston museum is only a fraction of what Col. Berman collected in his career.