Look Back ... to Anniston as an outlet town? 1997

May 7, 1947, in The Star: In an article headlined “Air Of Loneliness Settles Down Over Fort McClellan,” writer Kay Sutton observes, “A sense of ending permeates the very air, despite the activities of a Post Closing Team headed by Major George W. Alexander, here from Third Army Headquarters in Atlanta for the purpose of supervising final disposition of records and property in all technical services…. It is not an easy duty. Sadness is registered in every face, blent with a stubborn hope that somehow a miracle will yet occur to save an installation long a favorite with the military by virtue of its beauty and planning.”
May 7, 1997, in The Star: The Main Street program is hiring a consultant to learn whether Anniston can become the next Boaz – even if Boaz isn’t what it used to be. Despite a recent decline in the popularity of Marshall County’s outlet shopping area, Anniston’s downtown merchants association believes it can offer the right price and location to open a cluster of outlets, or low priced department stores, as is found in Boaz.