Look Back ... to annexation opposition, 1997

Sept. 9, 1947, in The Star: The firing of two city-employed painters and their subsequent lawsuit against the city to recover paychecks has led to allegations that Mayor E. D. Banks had previously employed the men to work on his property during city work hours. The two painters, Paul Nabors and J. F. Character, say they filed suit late last week after they’d been notified that their weekly paychecks were being withheld pending a settlement over three paint brushes which the men said they’d bought and charged to the city in the course of their employment. They made the purchases at a local store where the city has an account. Also this date: Charles Pollard, a popular student of Piedmont High School, was recently elected president of the Senior III Class. Supporting him will be John R. Kirkpatrick, vice president; Bernice Pike, secretary; and Betty Morgan, treasurer.
Sept. 9, 1997, in The Star: The Jacksonville City Council voted last night to join the growing chorus of municipalities opposed to Anniston’s proposed annexation of the developed portion of Fort McClellan. The council members OK’d a resolution asking state and federal authorities to consider establishing a quasi-municipal government for the fort once it closes in 1999. Such a government would have the power to tax and regulate land use. Also this date: Anniston school board member Donald Ledford says he still wants the city to have an elected school board. He’s holding onto a petition he circulated earlier this year calling for a change from an appointed board to an elected one – just waiting for the right moment to hand it over to Calhoun County’s legislative delegation. Ledford said the petition contains some 2,900 signatures. Additionally: Under a new contract finalized yesterday in Gainesville, Florida coach Steve Spurrier becomes the first $2 million coach in college football, with a six-year deal that’s worth about $11.8 million.