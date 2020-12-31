Look Back ... to ankle bracelets to make their debut, 1995

Dec. 31, 1945, in The Star: Listed in the real estate classified ads is a rooming house on Quintard Avenue just two blocks from First National Bank. Boasting 14 rooms and a stoker-fired furnace, the house is offered for $12,000. Also this date: Favored to win the Rose Bowl by 13½ points, the Alabama Crimson Tide has impressed local observers in and around Pasadena, Calif., with its speed, while quarterback Harry Gilmer has been a revelation with his passing accuracy. Alabama might be hindered only by its size: The announced weights of its probable starters average out to be 186, compared to 195 for the Trojans of the University of Southern California.
Dec. 31, 1995, in The Star: Authorities in Calhoun County expect the new year to bring a new way of keeping up with paroled offenders – through electronic monitoring. Selected offenders released under the county’s Community Punishment and Corrections Authority program, which offers judges sentencing alternatives, would therefore find themselves sporting bulky plastic ankle bracelets. The electronic device transmits a signal through the home telephone and monitors the wearer’s movements, according to the representative of a Tennessee-based company that sells the devices. Bill Robison, director of the local program, says electronic monitoring is successful in surrounding counties and will be a step forward for Calhoun County.