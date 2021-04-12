Look Back ... to animals' lives destroyed by storm, too, 1946

April 12, 1946, in The Star: The combination tornado and hailstorm here five nights ago took a heavy toll in livestock, poultry, birds and small game, according to reports trickling in from the rural sections. A man named Jim Crow, who lives in DeArmanville, reports that he and his neighbors lost two milch goats, a guinea hen, one mule and 12 chickens, all killed in the hail — simply “beaten to death” by the hailstones, Crow said. Birds and squirrels which disappeared from Anniston trees and parks with the storm are beginning to reappear, but not nearly in the numbers here before the tornado struck. As for man-made structures, repairs are going slowly, simply due to the volume of damage. On the north side of all the Glen Addie project buildings, just about every window was damaged and window shades were ruined as well. Many apartments will have to be repainted. In most of Anniston’s churches, improvised repairs, including boards nailed over shattered windows, have been completed enough to allow services to take place Sunday. The home of Father John Keating of Sacred Heart Catholic Church was crushed by an uprooted tree.
April 12, 1996, in The Star: The U.S. Army announced the opening of a $7 million biological weapons training program today, three years before most military programs at Fort McClellan are due to close. But fort reuse officials don’t expect it to slow the fort’s economic redevelopment. The biological training program will remain at the U.S. Army Chemical School until the school moves to Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., in 1999. The Army had approved the program before the closing of Fort McClellan was announced last summer. Also this date: A student at Talladega High School was gunned down yesterday afternoon in the school’s parking lot and a fellow student, a 16-year-old juvenile, has been taken into custody. The victim, Bobby “Poody” Roberson, had been walking across the campus parking lot when the suspect drove up and shot Roberson from inside the car using a 12-gauge shotgun.