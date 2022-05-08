Look Back ... to an update with a bear, 1997

May 8, 1947, in The Star: Coach Billy Bancroft’s Anniston High baseball team had a regular field day against B. B. Comer yesterday as they collected eleven hits off three Comer pitchers to win by a score of 18 to 2. Chuck Rice took care of mound duties for Anniston until he was relieved in the sixth inning by Eugene Mitchell. Anniston’s hitting spree was headed by Bobby Stanley and Blackie Wyatt. Ralph Pearson and Herschell Pate also contributed. Also this date: Meeting in St. Louis, the Southern Baptist Convention today was preparing to vote in opposition to any federal aid to education involving application of public tax money to church schools. The convention was told yesterday that “the historic wall between the church and the state is being undermined.” Convention President Louie D. Newton of Atlanta yesterday condemned the recent Supreme Court action that upheld the use of public school funds for transportation of children to Catholic schools. A Baptist public relations committee report stated that consistent application of the act upheld by the Supreme Court “poses a threat to the future of the public school system, since principle would allow not only Roman Catholics but 258 different denomination in the United States to put hands into the public treasury for support of their sectarian schools.” The committee report regards the “continued encroachments of Roman Catholic hierarchy” as a “peril of fundamental change in our whole culture.”
May 8, 1997, in The Star: The local brothers who are hiking the Appalachian Trail — and providing The Star with occasional updates — have covered 450 miles of the 2159-mile journey. Jason Seehafer reports the sighting of a bear, which fortunately for him and his brother, Jamie, sprinted away from them. The bear is the only large wildlife they’ve seen on the journey since departing March 23. They report the tendonitis in Jason’s ankle has completely subsided, but they’re still having a problem finding interesting things to eat. Also this date: A data company in Massachusetts that tracks corporate growth counted new businesses locating in Alabama and found the state ranks No. 4 nationally among states for new and growing companies. Cognetics president David L. Birch said yesterday that stories portraying Alabama as a haven for personal-injury lawyers and the home of runaway juries were not keeping new businesses away.