Look Back ... to an update on the Classic

Members of the Army's Individual Ready Reserve and the National Guard found themselves liable to being called up to active duty overseas to bring relief to troops fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan in July 2004, this front-page story told us.

July 13, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.

July 13, 1996, in The Star: After a day of sizzling temperatures and similar golf, the Sunny King Charity Classic again turned to its former champions yesterday: Last year’s winners, Eric Hamilton and Patrick Cushman, did as so many expected when they played solidly and grabbed a two-stroke lead. But they received notable competition from another former Classic champion, 1991 winner Jeff Ingram, who with a new partner shot a similarly impressive round of 6-under 57.

