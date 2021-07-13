Look Back ... to an update on the Classic

July 13, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
July 13, 1996, in The Star: After a day of sizzling temperatures and similar golf, the Sunny King Charity Classic again turned to its former champions yesterday: Last year’s winners, Eric Hamilton and Patrick Cushman, did as so many expected when they played solidly and grabbed a two-stroke lead. But they received notable competition from another former Classic champion, 1991 winner Jeff Ingram, who with a new partner shot a similarly impressive round of 6-under 57.