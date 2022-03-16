Look Back ... to an unusual pond in the region, 1997

March 16, 1947, in The Star: Randolph S. Reynolds, prominent young businessman of Anniston, has been added to the staff of John R. Copeland & Co., local insurances and real estate agency. In making the announcement Mr. Copeland noted that Mr. Reynolds has wide previous experience in handling all kinds of insurance. Locally educated in childhood, Mr. Reynolds received a B.S. degree in 1934 from the University of North Carolina. He is a Navy veteran, discharged in December 1945. Also this date: Claude Kitchin, of Anniston, is the unopposed candidate for the position of business manager of the University of Alabama’s Rammer Jammer for the school year of 1947-48. [Rammer Jammer was the university’s humor and literary magazine. Published between 1924 and 1956, according to a UA website, the Rammer Jammer “captured a spirit and pride in the University of Alabama through jokes, articles, cartoons and photographs.”]
March 16, 1997, in The Star: CC Lake is something between a swamp and a large pond – a low, wet bit of land lapping the edge of the CC Road before it begins the climb from McIntosh Road in Oxford up through the Talladega National Forest to Cheaha. Although the pond suffers from the trashy signs of human existence now, its own existence dates back to a time before humans are thought to have set foot in Alabama. The mud lying under the watery surface stores clues to the region’s Pleistocene past, says Russell House, an Oxford native pursuing his master’s degree in biology at Jacksonville State University. The pond’s sediment, accumulated over at least 33,000 years (according to carbon dating of a core sample), is expected to contribute information about how the region’s forests were affected by climate shifts of the last Ice Age and the warming that’s followed.